ROC Made Goods to launch shopping guide for Rochester artists and businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Grace Bellanca started “ROC Made Goods” four years as a “pop up homemade goods market.

“We do seasonal ‘Sip and Shop’ events,” Bellanca said. “We set local artists with their handmade goods, a cash bar, and live music.”

The shows typically take place in Charlotte, near the port building, but they had to cancel.

It is with incredibly heavy heart’s that we must announce the cancellation of our 4th Annual Spring Sip & Shop event on May 31st. This comes with Governor Cuomo’s announcement of the NYS on “Pause” continuation until at least May 15th. Like everyone else, we are sad to lose another chance for our Rochester makers to shine, so please continue to support local by buying directly through them. Check out their websites, contact them for custom orders, DM them for direct sales. We will continue to spotlight our amazing network of makers all spring and summer long and look forward to seeing you all in October for our Fall show. . We wish you all healing and happiness during this time. Spread love and positivity, even when the days seem really dark. This too shall pass 💛✨✊🏻

Bellanca worked in the service industry, working as a bar manager. Then her and a small friend wanted to showcase their “little hidden talents.” Bringing one another friend who is a photographer. Bellanca felt there was a niche that could be filled for these kind of homemade goods.

“We just put a show together, and it grew from there,” she said.

The project may have started with just her friends, but now they host 45 artists per show. All of them are local, and they make goods ranging from wood working builds, to ceramics, and to home decor.

Since they had to cancel their spring event, Bellanca wanted to use her platform to continue to help.

Rochester Makers! We are so incredibly heart broken over the cancellation of not only our Spring Sip & Shop event but all of the Artisan Art & Craft events this Spring and Summer season. As makers ourselves, we get it. In an attempt to continue to encourage people to shop small and support local during this COVID-19 crisis (and all the time 😉), we are putting together an online resource guide of sorts for our community. We will feature our artists on our website and through social media – promoting themselves, their work, specials, deals and ways to shop directly through them. Hopefully with more online fun to come, still a work in progress! 😅 If you would like to be featured, all you have to do is email rocmadegoods@gmail.com for more info!

“There are so many events and festivals cancelled, that this season is pretty much a wash,” she said. “The summer is going downhill, too.”

“A lot of our artists have lost that platform that they used to sell their goods,” she said. “That is money in there pocket that they’re not going to get from attending those shows and festivals.”

Bellanca decided to use her own platform to retool rocmadegoods.com into a shopping guide. On the site, artists can provide information on their goods, and provide easy links to sell their goods. She’s eyeing a website rollout on Friday, and will start featuring rotating artists on their Instagram.

“If you can make it, we can feature it,” she said.

She says that any artist who wants to be included can email her at rocmadegoods@gmail.com.

