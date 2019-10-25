ROC band King Buffalo sees firsthand the rise in vinyl popularity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this week we explored local record stores to find out why vinyl sales are booming, but traveling musicians see the change in rising popularity as well.

King Buffalo is a Rochester-based band that tours nationally and internationally. Like any touring band, they sell merch, like:

“We have vinyl, t shirts,” drummer and business manager Scott Donaldson said. “We used to have hoodies, CDs, dugouts, pins, patches, and stickers.”

“Pretty much anything we can slap our name on,” said singer, guitarist, and keyboardist Sean McVay.

And their sales reflect the current trend towards vinyl.

CDs aren’t the draw they used to be.

“They’ve gone way down, vinyl has made a massive comeback,” Donaldson said. “We just make sure we have space. Vinyl takes up a lot more space, but it makes more money, so it’s worth it. We love to have vinyl, and we collect vinyl ourselves.”

Vinyl is worth it, and for this band, vinyl is the perfect fit.

“Ever since we started to play music, the bucket list has been ‘I got to get my name on vinyl,'” Donaldson said.

So this is cool. I got a chance to talk with Sean and Scott of @kingbuffaloband about how #vinyl has been a success for their band. More on @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7 later today. pic.twitter.com/QCd5bElSlF — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) October 23, 2019

“We all grew up listening to records, whether it was raiding our parents’ stash or whatever,” McVay said. “And all of the bands we idolized growing up were bands that had extensive vinyl catalogs.”

“In our genre of music people want us to have vinyl, so we do,” Donaldson said.

“It’s kind of loud, psychedelic music. It gives off sounds like a fuzzy warm blanket — that’s also terrifying,” McVay said.

And like any other vinyl lover, they love the physicality.

“Everybody loves to be able to wrap their hands around a physical media, (instead) of a tiny disc that sits in your car,” Donaldson said. “It’s a tangible thing, it’s a collector’s item. A CD is not really a collector’s item anymore.”

They have been able to order and sell thousands of vinyl records across the world, and some even in fancy colors; all to an overwhelmingly positive response from their fan base.

The band will be back in town at the Bug Jar on November 23rd.