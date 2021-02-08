RIT’s MAGIC Spell Studios, Rochester’s Garth Fagan studio producing ‘NY PopsUp’ event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday the state is accelerating the NY PopsUp program — which was first proposed in the 2021 State of the State Address, and is an initiative to restore “culture, arts, and creative energy.”

And now, it has a local connection:

On Sunday, February 21, legendary choreographer and company Garth Fagan Dance will lead a special performance at the MAGIC Spell Studios at the Rochester Institute of Technology as a tribute for the staff who have made it possible for RIT to stay open and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have been getting quite a few calls, texts, mentions and media inquiries about this and we are excited to confirm that this is happening! We are thrilled to host a "NY PopsUp" event featuring the world-renowned Garth Fagan Dance of #ROC @RITTigers on 2/21 #RIT. pic.twitter.com/QmEFCACnHc — RIT MAGIC Center (@RITMAGIC) February 8, 2021

“I remember with great pride and pleasure receiving a NYS Governor’s Arts Award from then Governor Mario Cuomo and his wife Matilda in 1986,” Garth Fagan himself said in a statement. “It is fitting that during our 50th anniversary season, we work with their son, Governor Andrew Cuomo and the State of New York to revive the magic of live performance in Rochester, NY, simultaneously honoring our unheralded RIT essential workers. We look forward to NY PopsUp creating more opportunities for artists in New York State in the months to come!”

“We’re going to accelerate that reopening with 300 pop-ups across the state,” Gov. Cuomo said.

300 events in 100 days of pup-up performances. They’re free, not designed to be scheduled or to draw a crowd, but were going to have the pop-up events happening all cross the state and they will be happening over 100 days and it’s going to be exciting.”

With the rapid testing model in place for venues and events, the governor said the state’s pop-up performances would begin on Saturday February 20, and go forward from there. He said the rapid testing model will help reopen venues and events until critical mass vaccination is possible. Rochester was included in the first slate of the state’s planned performances.