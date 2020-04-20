RIT students turn to Minecraft to recreate a digital version of campus

Breaking News
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — With millions of Americans at home, many are trying to find new hobbies or to pass the time. For 300 Rochester Institute of Technology students, this time at home meant recreating their campus on a game called Minecraft.

Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time, and in it, players can create vast worlds using digital blocks made of different materials.

Using those blocks, the students have made recreations of the Clark Gym, The Sentinel Statue, and even the student union.

The university reached out to the “Electronic Gaming Society” on campus after classes moved online.

“It was obvious that students at RIT would be interested in a project like this and we had the resources and knowledge to make it happen,” said Lauren Suter, vice president of RIT’s student-run EGS, in a statement provided by the school.

The students say they’re building one section at a time, and will keep the school and community up to date their progress.

To recreate the campus, the students are looking at campus floor plans and maps, and creating scale models before they import them into the game.

This recreation isn’t just a way to pass the time though. Some students are suggesting that during physical distancing and NYS PAUSE restrictions, this digital campus could serve as a community gathering place, whether it was for graduation, or a game of Humans v. Zombies.

