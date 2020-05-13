RIT students celebrating commencement on Minecraft

1  of  76
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It’s a testament to the hard work of students stuck at home.

In just about a month, students at RIT worked hard and long enough to recreate a virtual campus on the video game Minecraft good enough so they celebrate commencement on the game.

Here the details as provided by the school:

  • What: RIT’s Class of 2020 is getting a bonus opportunity to celebrate after last week’s virtual conferral of degrees — a ceremony in the video game Minecraft that will allow them to virtually walk across the graduation stage.
  • When: 8 p.m. Friday, May 15th
  • Where: Minecraft users can participate in the ceremony in-game, while any viewers who don’t have the game can livestream the event on TwitchYouTube and Mixer.

The event is hosted by the school’s student group “Electronic Gaming Society (EGS).” Sometimes nearly 100 students will work on the project simultaneously, and a large group of them will be a on voice call, bouncing ideas off each other.

Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time, and in it, players can create vast worlds, complete objectives, and sometimes even save the world. All using digital blocks made of different materials that they have to harvest or mine in the game.

“In ‘creative mode,’ you have all the blocks available already,” said LAN and Console Manager of the campus’ EGS, Alexa Amoriello. She’s a second-year student majoring in game design. “You can build whatever you want, in any space that you want, and in any capacity.”

Using many different kinds of those blocks — as Amoriello quips, RIT is more than just bricks — the students have made recreations of the Clark Gym, The Sentinel Statue, and even the student union.

