Residential plowing efforts decried by people who live in the City of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following the “Snowvember” storm, and subsequent social media storm regarding the seemingly unplowed sidewalks, social media users have turned their attention to the “side roads” of the City of Rochester.

We took a brief drive from Harvard Street. to Culver Road. The video shows that there is much more snow on the residential street than the main road.

Ck out Holworthy or Dakota st .Resident called 311 yesterday and asked for help clearing or salting the streets in their neighborhood . They were denied any services like plowing or salting of side streets,The City Does Not Salt Side Streets ! When questioned the operator hung up — Simondagrump (@Simondagrump) November 15, 2019

Here is the city’s page, laying out the specific guideline for residential plowing:

We have corresponded with Director of Communications with the City of Rochester, Justin Roj, and he’s been able to clarify to some these issues for us, though saying predominately:

“We strongly encourage residents that encounter any issues to call 311. These calls are tracked by location and we map the results using GIS to prioritize additional plowing. This is the only way to ensure we know about an issue.”

He says “according to Karen St. Aubin, our DES Director of Operations, the City has used contracts for decades now.”

In addition to PlowTrax, which tracks the contractors with GPS, “snow inspectors” check up on streets to make sure they’re in good shape.

To help differentiate between “main and minor arterial roads and residential roads,” click on “Level of Service” in PlowTrax on the top of the screen, residents can see all of the cities roads color-coded by arterial (green) or residential streets (purple).

Many users on social media also commented on how on-street parking affects the plowing. And Roj responds by saying: