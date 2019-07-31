Red Wings host ‘The Office Night’ with Stanley, unique food, and more

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings are hosting their first ever “The Office Night” Wednesday.

Fans will be able to meet Leslie David Baker, the actor who plays “Stanley Hudson,” and the event at Frontier Field will feature references, food, and merchandise from the iconic TV show.

News 8 digital reporter Dan Gross got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of “The Works Pretzel,” which according to Red Wings officials, has over 18 ingredients, including glaze and multiple candy sauces, chocolate, marshmallows, and cotton candy.

#TheWorksPretzel. @RocRedWings will be having an “Office Night” on July 31st… When “Stanley Hudson” will be visiting! You can order one of these pretzels then! Story will air tonight on @News_8 , and only online you can see me bite into this thing, at https://t.co/0ownAc1ljz. pic.twitter.com/EK7zbud05Q — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) July 18, 2019

Disclaimer: Despite Dan’s apprehension and warning about eating the pretzel in the video above, he was not harmed in the consumption of which.

Red Wings fans get signed tickets with “Stanley” starting at $10.

Other Office-themed activities include the “Scrantonicity 2” band playing music by The Police, a push-up challenge, and a place to play “Flonkerton.”

Other food items available range from the “Big Tuna Sub” to “Scott’s Tots” and “The Nard Dog.”

Wednesday’s Red Wings game against the Scranton/WB Rail Riders starts at 7:05 p.m.