RCSD hosts livestreamed fundraiser festival for ‘Arts for All’ scholarship

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday night, The Rochester Education Foundation is holding an online festival, to raise funds for their “Arts for All” scholarship.

The Arts for All Music Festival web-stream is May 14th from 8:00-9:30pm. It will be streaming at Heroes Brewing and also on the Rochester Education Foundation Facebook Page.

This fundraiser is a concert performed all by Rochester City School District teachers that was also recorded at Heroes Brewing Co.

The fund gives scholarships that send kids in RCSD to some of Rochester’s premiere summer youth music programs like the Eastman Community Music School and Hochstein. Rochester Education Foundation says that $150 can pay for a whole summer of lessons for one child. They also have scholarships for art and dance.

These summer programs create excitement and give kids a chance to collaborate.

“Of course it’s very exciting for them and for their families,” said Becky Fox, a band teacher for grades 6-12 at East High School. “In addition to that, they really appreciate being able to be provided with that opportunity. They get so much out of those lessons. They come back excited in September. They’re very excited to show you what they’ve learned.”

“They might be in a class with two or three other kids who might be from a different school or a different background,” said Stuart Hencke, the Executive Director, Rochester Education Foundation. “And to have that opportunity to collaborate with another student who you connect with at a musical level is really exciting.”

Heroes Brewing Co. is also selling a beer for this scholarship, and portion of all sales will go to the scholarship fund.