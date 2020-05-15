1  of  76
RCSD’s Chief Financial Officer leaves district after 5 months to rejoin Monroe County

Rochester City School District announced Wednesday that Robert Franklin will be the district’s new Chief Financial Officer. (News 8 WROC Photo/Dan Gross)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Robert Franklin, who started the job as the Rochester City School District’s new Chief Financial Officer in January, is back at his former job — also as the Chief Financial Officer — with Monroe County.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello made the announcement Friday, saying in a statement:

“I am pleased to welcome Bob Franklin back to Monroe County government and am excited to have someone of his experience and dedication serving in this important role in my administration. Given the fiscal challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bob’s experience will be invaluable in our efforts to reduce spending, serve those relying on county services and protect tax payers.”

Franklin will begin June 15th, according to a press release from Monroe County officials.

Franklin’s five-month stint at RCSD was preceded by seven years of working as the county’s CFO. When Franklin was hired at RCSD, he was given the big job of helping the district navigate what was then estimated to be a $30 million budget shortfall.

Among what Franklin believes are his strengths is the ability to straddle refusing to spend unnecessary money, while not being “a hatchet man.”

He said it quite simply in our interview with him in November 2019: “I’m an accountant, I’m a bean counter.”

The Webster native also confessed a love of garbage plates from Nick Tahou’s, and of rock band Pink Floyd. You can learn watch the full interview with Franklin here.

RCSD now has to begin its search for a new CFO who will be tasked with fixing the district’s budget crisis. The district also lost its superintendent late last month when Terry Dade announced he too was leaving the district.

MORE | How RCSD got here: Timeline of events in district’s budget crisis

