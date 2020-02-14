‘Rainbow Layer Cookie Stout’ is a collaboration born of a collaboration

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — It is a collaboration born of another collaboration. A beer made by two local companies that sold out in fifteen minutes, at 9:15 a.m. Friday.
“I had no idea,” said Phyllis Roberti, owner of Rubino’s Italian Foods. “I walked in, and right away I just … I couldn’t believe it.”
Rubino’s took their famous “Rainbow Layer Cookie,” and combined it with Mortalis Brewing Company’s base milk stout beer.
The cookie was originally made with Ridge Donut Cafe, and had a similarly big reception.
Mortalis says the beer and the cookie were a natural pairing.
“This is a milk stout, so it has chocolaty notes, and the dark grains give it a nice chocolaty flavor,” said Gretchen Salber-Grenier, part owner of Mortalis. “So the fact there’s chocolate in (these cookies) and the raspberry and almond pair nicely with a dark beer.”
View this post on Instagram
‼️Can Release‼️ Friday 2/14 5PM •Hydra | Passion Fruit + Prickly Pear + Starfruit (Fruited Sour) 7% ABV $25/4pack •Venus | Rubinos Rainbow Layer Cookie (Milk Stout) Venus is our base Milk Stout with cold steeped dark grains. However, we wanted to have some fun with cookies! The base beer has been conditioned on Rainbow Layer Cookies baked by a local favorite, @rubinos_italian_food . 7% ABV $20/4pack • • Limits will be announced before we open. • We will also have our normal crowler release on Thursday and Sunday. • • #weareallmortalis
Roberti said her daughters decision to call Mortalis was a head-scratcher…
“I didn’t know what to think, but because we did so well with the Rainbow Layered Cookie, I just figured it would be another home run,” said Roberti.
But it paid off.
“Four months later, and we have this beautiful rainbow stout beer,” Roberti said.
The beer is listed on Mortalis’s website, ready on tap.