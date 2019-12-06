‘Raging Skillet’ play at JCC tells the story of a rebellious lesbian Jewish chef

The story of Chef Rossi through her food, and her mother

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Raging Skillet” is a play is by Jacques Lamarre, based on Chef Rossi’s book “The Raging Skillet: the True-Life Adventures of Chef Rossi, A Memoir with Recipes.” Its coming to the JCC Center Stage starting this Saturday — you can find more shows and tick info here.

The show is directed by Tara Wiseman, with Stephanie Roosa as Chef Rossi, Davida Bloom as her mom and Laron Spratt as DJ Skillet.

The actors will even be cooking on stage, and since it’s the JCC, they will use vegan bacon provided by Grass Fed Rochester.

Chef Rossi currently owns “The Raging Skillet.” For almost 30 years, the catering company has been rebellious, breaking the mold, and finding its own path, much like it’s owner.

The play tells Rossi’s story, from her upbringing, to the present, and what she learned along the way. It’s set at her book launch, and alongside her sous chef, DJ Skillet, they have to get through the launch with her dead Jewish mother offering as many words of wisdom as she can, because, as they say in the play:

“A Jewish mother never dies.”

Chef Rossi comes an Orthodox Jewish family … sort of. Some of the religion’s rules were slightly bent in her family; Rossi and her family couldn’t mix milk and meat because of the Kosher dietary laws, but they could indulge in a McDonald’s fish sandwich.

Chef Rossi (photo provided by JCC)

Her joy and love of food came from seeing how it could get a laugh, and get her respect.

When she was in grade school, she would meet with her fellow students with a lunch that she almost had to make herself, whereas all of the other students had premade food. And to make it worse, her mother wrapped each item in a note…

Which she would read aloud to the students and get a laugh.

Then her mother — who was so obsessed with coupons that she would barely have to pay for groceries — discovered a microwave, her family was subjected to cheap and instant meals.

And one day, Rossi took it upon herself to make pizza bagels, and soon her family started treating her a little better.

