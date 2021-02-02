Pro wrestler auctioning off gear for Foodlink in memory of Rochester native Jon Huber

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — When Rochester native and professional wrestler Jon Huber — known to fans as Luke Harper or Brodie Lee — died in late December, an outpouring of love from the wrestling and Rochester communities followed. More than a month after his death, some of his wrestling colleagues want to give back.

Huber, of Webster, graduated from McQuaid and had worked for the Rochester City School District for over 7 years before he became a professional wrestler. His first professional wrestling debut was in 2003 for Roc City Wrestling.

What started as backyard wrestling and driving around to wrestling events without a set match hoping another wrestler wouldn’t show eventually lead to his career in the WWE.

Huber wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment under the name Luke Harper from 2012-2019. He made his debut for All Elite Wrestling this March under the name Brodie Lee.

Although he toured worldwide, he always stuck to his Rochester roots, and now “New Day,” a team of professional wrestlers, is giving back.

Led by Ettore Ewen — known as “Big E” — the team is auctioning off some of their gear, and the proceeds are going to Foodlink.

The city of Rochester meant a lot to Jon. @FoodlinkNY is a Rochester-based nonprofit that’s dedicated to feeding those in need in the area. We’ll be auctioning off our Royal Rumble gear with all of the proceeds going to @FoodlinkNY. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) February 1, 2021

“It came in Sunday night, and I was caught off guard by it,” said Mark Dwyer, the communications manager for Foodlink. “When he mentions Foodlink, you learn more about the charitable stuff he’s dome in the past, and so it made us feel good that he reached out, and he thought about the Rochester community to honor Jon.”

Ewen posted this on eBay; one of the jackets that his team wore on Sunday’s that was signed. The jacket features many images of Huber, as well. As of 1pm Tuesday, the auction was close to $3,500.

But Dwyer says it’s not just the jacket that helps; as soon as Ewer posted the direct link to their donations page, and donations started rolling in. He also says there may be more items to come.

Dwyer also says that the need for food, and the need to address hunger is always present, but the cold weather brings challenges. He says families have to budget for the heating bill — which usually means that food is the first item that is cut down — events are canceled due to weather, and pre-registration for those events fill up faster in the colder weather.

“This will be put to good use,” Dwyer said, then adding:

“Jon was proud to be a Rochesterian.”