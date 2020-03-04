Backseat pass: Setting up the Rochester International Auto Show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a monumental feat to get over 200 vehicles into the Rochester Riverside Convention Center ballroom for the Rochester Auto Show. That’s why they call it “the show before the show.” The displays are planned months in advance.

Vehicles from almost every single dealer on the market are represented — from Toyota, to Ford, to Fiat.

The @RocAutoDealers calls today “the show before the show.” Right now, this is a mostly empty space. By noon today, it will be filled to the brim with cars from every dealer on the market. @News_8 #DanoPano pic.twitter.com/5AQHO4HjTj — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) March 4, 2020

“The dealers want cars that they can sell, the public wants to see cars they can buy, and the kid wants to see a car he can dream about,” said show manager Dick Sherman.

Inevitably, something will go wrong. Whether it’s cars not showing up on time, or a rubber-burned hole in the carpet — with over 30 years of experience, Sherman and his team can manage.

Dozens of workers from each dealer work together to make sure each car is exactly placed with a margin of error only in the inches.

Before the final tape is up, it takes about four hours for all the cars to make it in. You can watch the full time lapse here:

You can check out an event guide here, and some of the sweet rides on display:

The first ever mid-engine Corvette is a beauty. 🤤 Thankfully I was able to snag a couple photos before they roped it off! This bad boy is at the @RocAutoDealers Rochester Auto Show. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/uOeQ1EQ08y — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) March 4, 2020

Nothing beats an American muscle car. This @FordMustang Shelby is even in my go-to “blue bomber” car blue! @RocAutoDealers has hundreds of cars crammed in at the Rochester Auto Show. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/P1vatiLmxT — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) March 4, 2020