Peppermint Boutique still open; offering social media shopping

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Peppermint Boutique is still doing its best to stay open during the crisis. As a non-essential business, it’s closed down, but the boutique, which sells clothes of the “Peppermint” brand — as well as products from dozens of clothing lines and good from local artists — has still been operating online, and helping shoppers through Instagram stories.

“That’s what I miss right now,” said store owner and founder Tanvi Asher. “So much of the business is the community. It’s been tough to not see them face to face.”

But like so many others, she’s had to cut back. Once at 10 full-time staff members, she’s down to three part-timers.

✨8️⃣ 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒚 𝒇𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒉𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔 ✨ If you had told me in February that Peppermint would be an online-only business, I would have laughed and walked away. BUT here we are. I have quickly learned that owning a business is a constant stream of ups and downs, but I’m still blown away every day that Peppermint has the “reach” that it does. And that we have grown so much in just 8 years. It’s come a long way from my basement! 😅 BUT there’s still so much to learn and we still have a long way to go, especially in these uncertain times! As a first generation immigrant and a woman of color, I quickly realized that knowing my worth, trusting my instincts, and staying authentic to my vision were key things needed to keep this ship aimed in the right direction. In these trying times, it’s even more important to continue to find my voice. Peppermint is not a solo project. It never has been! To each and every single person who’s ever spent even a second of their time working here: Thank you. 🙏🏽 Our customers, artisans, vendors & fellow small business owners — all of you allowed us to have an incredible 8 years with this little place in Rochester! Thank you for supporting me in seeing a vision and executing it, and for sharing your passion with me on the journey. We love you and we do it for you. 💕

“I have them at 10 hours a week,” she said.

Her online store and the Peppermint clothing brand has been running for 10 years now. Based on a good product and free shipping, Asher opened her location on Meigs Street two years later, and then moved to the Culver Road Armory.

“The opportunity came to open my own storefront, and I thought it would be great if I could sell my own clothing, other people’s clothing,” she said. “But also to make it a platform for other artists.”

Everything in the store ranges from clothes, to greeting cards, to thousands of pieces of jewelry. She takes in pride in doing her part to keeping those businesses afloat. But a lot of that success — like most clothiers and local businesses — it’s the personal experience that is the main selling point.

“People want to get a face with something,” she said, referencing her target demographic of women between 19-25. “They don’t just want to buy something. They want to know who they’re buying from.”

“Keeping your money local isn’t just a financial transaction,” she said. “When customers walk through my door, they ask how I’m doing, how’s my dog, how’s my husband… These are connections, and it makes us humans. We’re yearning for that connection.”

Asher is doing her best to help people with that connection and get their Peppermint fix.

“We have our website, 99.9% of the Rochester is online, and we post stories on Instagram everyday where I basically walk you through the store,” Asher said. “I walk everybody through every single day, and I Facetime with them to help them get what they’re looking for.”

