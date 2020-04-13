Peppermint Boutique still open; offering social media shopping

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Peppermint Boutique is still doing its best to stay open during the crisis. As a non-essential business, it’s closed down, but the boutique, which sells clothes of the “Peppermint” brand — as well as products from dozens of clothing lines and good from local artists — has still been operating online, and helping shoppers through Instagram stories.

“That’s what I miss right now,” said store owner and founder Tanvi Asher. “So much of the business is the community. It’s been tough to not see them face to face.”

But like so many others, she’s had to cut back. Once at 10 full-time staff members, she’s down to three part-timers.

“I have them at 10 hours a week,” she said.

Her online store and the Peppermint clothing brand has been running for 10 years now. Based on a good product and free shipping, Asher opened her location on Meigs Street two years later, and then moved to the Culver Road Armory.

“The opportunity came to open my own storefront, and I thought it would be great if I could sell my own clothing, other people’s clothing,” she said. “But also to make it a platform for other artists.”

Everything in the store ranges from clothes, to greeting cards, to thousands of pieces of jewelry. She takes in pride in doing her part to keeping those businesses afloat. But a lot of that success — like most clothiers and local businesses — it’s the personal experience that is the main selling point.

“People want to get a face with something,” she said, referencing her target demographic of women between 19-25. “They don’t just want to buy something. They want to know who they’re buying from.”

“Keeping your money local isn’t just a financial transaction,” she said. “When customers walk through my door, they ask how I’m doing, how’s my dog, how’s my husband… These are connections, and it makes us humans. We’re yearning for that connection.”

Asher is doing her best to help people with that connection and get their Peppermint fix.

“We have our website, 99.9% of the Rochester is online, and we post stories on Instagram everyday where I basically walk you through the store,” Asher said. “I walk everybody through every single day, and I Facetime with them to help them get what they’re looking for.”