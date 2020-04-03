Penfield Robotics team to host virtual family trivia nights; donations go to meals for medical personnel

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Penfield High School Robotics Team 1511 — who are called the Rolling Thunder — along with Penfield Neighbor Supporting Neighbor are hosting a fundraising event for local medical personnel, as well as local businesses, called the Penfield Family Fun, Fundraise, and Food.

They’re currently accepting site for donations to Penfield restaurants and Rochester-area medical personnel on PayPal, After you donate, you’re emailed a special code to join in a community trivia night.

You can participate Friday, April 10th (7 p.m., 7:45 p.m., or 8:30 p.m.) or Saturday, April 11th (6 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m.). The trivia is family and kid friendly. The groups are also encouraging that participating families order takeout or delivery of their favorite Penfield restaurant.

The robotics team is known for their outreach works, in addition to their success in creating robots, and they’ve even won a prestigious award in 2017.

“To win the Regional Chairman’s award, you have a have a good robot, but a team whose outreach extends through the community, the state, and around the United States,” said Jacob Koles, a member of the 50-person team.

He’s a freshman at Penfield High School, and said his interest in robotics started in third grade. Now, he and the team are just trying to give back, on top of the support they provide to other robotics teams, and the annual conference they hold.

“Our season was cancelled, and a lot of the businesses that we’re helping to support are patrons who provide us with money to build the robot,” he said. “We thought it was a good way to give back to the people that support us.”

“All the money that is going to small business that will make and deliver meals to healthcare workers during this crisis,” Koles said. Any level is accepted, but they’re recommending $10.

They’re also producing a live stream of the game night, videos of the robotics team, local ads of sponsors of the team, and winners of each game on Twitch.

The two groups are looking to do future trivia nights after they get their process down, and maybe even figure out a way for everyone to compete simultaneously.