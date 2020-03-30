Pam’s Cakes and Sweets teams up with community to deliver treats and medical supplies to hospitals

1  of  74
Closings
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Two friends in the Rochester area teamed up to provide help and smiles to the people and medical personnel during the crisis. One is Pam Overy, the owner of Pam’s Cakes and Sweets, and the other is Susan Gould, a woman who calls herself a full-time “consummate volunteer.”

Overy is a licensed baker, and her home — specifically her basement — is also a licensed bake shop. She said she’s following all guidelines: she’s the only one working in the space.

She’s been baking at her home for five years after she wanted to spend more time with her kids. Like hundreds of other business owners, she’s been hit.

“Even though I’ve had cancellations with large events, but I’m able to help out people on a smaller scale,” Overy said.

One of those projects is her “toilet paper cake,” which is triple-layered with her signature buttercream … in the shape of a toiler paper roll.

“I put fondant — which is like an edible Play-Doh — around the outside of the cake,” she said. She also uses a mold to create the toilet paper pattern. They’re $30, and say they’re perfect for four to six people, but says that the cake needs to settle and cool before it’s ready for pickup.

Overy also now finds herself baking dozens and dozens of sugar cookies — which are Overy’s number one seller — for local hospitals.

“We’re doing ‘sparkle hearts,’ which tell them how much we love and appreciate them,” she said. “Hopefully it will bring a touch of smile to what they’re doing.”

Her friend, Susan Gould, starting a fundraising group. Everyone in the group pitches in some money, which allows Pam to make and donate the cookies to area hospitals.

“I’ve just been heartbroken by everything that’s going on,” Gould said. “There’s no way to truly thank the healthcare workers for what they’re doing.”

Gould completed a delivery of seven dozen cookies to Rochester Regional Health this morning, and plans to deliver seven dozen more to the University of Rochester Medical Center later this week.

She has also been making and delivering masks — about 20 so far — using the fabric from in-home air MERV filters, after removing the wire framing.

Her first delivery was on Friday, and now she’s working with a group called “Rochester Inspired Masks” to distribute them.

“Each one takes roughly 20 or 30 minutes, once I got the process down,” she said.

She does say however, that the pleats are tricky.

