Organizer of “Rochester UFO Meetup” denounces Area 51 “raid”

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Cookie Stringfellow is an Irondequoit resident and the organizer for the “Rochester UFO Meetup.”

It’s a group where UFO and E.T. believers meet up twice a month. She hosts prominent UFO experts in person or over Skype.

She also says that Richard Dolan, one of those experts, regularly attends meetings in person.

But even though she wants to convince people that UFOs, aliens, and extraterrestrials are real, she says the “raids” on Area 51 are dangerous.

She also adds that the aliens that were possibly there, have most likely been moved.