Not too cold for snow cones: Caledonia 7th grader starts stand, donates proceeds to local library

CALEDONIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A 7th grader in Caledonia named Scott Bowman Jr. was challenged by his dad to do something that was his off his phone.

So he started a snow cone stand for charity.

He said he wanted to help his local library; a place he says was hit hard by the pandemic.

All of his snow cones — which are made with specially sourced local and fresh snow — are free, but donations are welcomed for the library.

His has five flavors: Blue Gatorade, lemon-lime, pink lemonade, fruit punch, and black cherry.

When we asked him if its too cold for snow cones, he said: “It’s tastes good, and its not too cold for me if it tastes good.”

He also learned that the key to being a good salesperson is kindness.

You can find Scott’s stand right next to the episcopal church on North St. in Caledonia.