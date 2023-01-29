ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City, News 8 at 6 has moved online. See a condensed version of our 6 p.m. show here.

Irondequoit police are investigating after clear plastic bags containing antisemitic flyers and candy canes were distributed in an Irondequoit neighborhood, the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester confirmed.

The suspect of Friday night’s homicide on Culver road was arraigned Sunday morning. He pleaded not guilty in the murder of 29-year-old Earl Thomas.

Sunday afternoon, Protesters took to the streets in Rochester, demanding justice for Tyre Nichols, after the video was released last week of five Memphis Police officers brutally beating him at a traffic stop. He died three days later.

