Nathan Myhrvold visits RIT; former Microsoft CTO is now an innovator of photography

Myhrvold has been able to combine two childhood passions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nathan Myhrvold always had childhood loves of cooking, and photography. At 9-years-old, he wanted to cook Thanksgiving dinner all on his own.

Combine that with a physics degree, and a brief stint as Microsoft Chief Technology Officer, Myhrvold wrote “Modernist Cuisine,” which was released in 2011.

The book, which Myhrvold says has techniques that are on the “cutting edge” of cooking, needed visuals to complement the technical directions.

He poured his energy back into photography. Using incredibly high speed photography, he’s able to create stunning images like this:

“Intertwined” – He described this as looking like glass

In order to create more precise and replicable conditions, he also uses sophisticated robots to help his captures.

“The All-American.” That’s a tasty looking burger

Myhrvold is also the CEO of his own company, Intellectual Ventures. The company develops and licenses intellectual property.

Today at RIT, he’s speaking to students the intersection of photography and technology: