Music streaming on Facebook is as normal; despite sharing of ‘new rules’ that suggested the opposite

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you are a part of any music community on Facebook, or follow local or national musicians, you’ve likely seen some posts bemoaning “new rules” on the social media platform that will prohibit livestreaming concerts.

Turns out, that’s not true.

A representative for Facebook says that most of the posts quoting these “new rules” as a part of the company’s “terms of service update.” In fact, the “new rules” that are being quoted were originally made in 2018 when the music guidelines were put in place.

“They were written to balance our commitment to supporting musical expression on our platforms with also ensuring we uphold our agreements with rights holders, which remains unchanged,” that representative said.

Facebook published a blog post furthering clarifying in response to the sharing of the “new rules,” but here are some of the main takeaways right from that post:

Music in stories and traditional live music performances (e.g., filming an artist or band performing live) are permitted.

The greater the number of full-length recorded tracks in a video, the more likely it may be limited (more below on what we mean by “limited”).

Shorter clips of music are recommended.

There should always be a visual component to your video; recorded audio should not be the primary purpose of the video.

Most of the language in that post revolves around the use of “recorded music” in posts, rather than music that is performed live or in a recorded setting.

So for all of your friendly neighborhood (and beyond) musicians, you can rest easy. You can still create live streamed concerts, and you can still watch them.