Music hosting site Bandcamp waiving fees today; all money goes to the artist

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — National music streaming and hosting platform Bandcamp is waiving their fees on all purchases today, from midnight to midnight, PST time.

On the site, fans can music digital copies of music, hard copies of music, and merch from their favorite artists. According to their website, Bandcamp only takes “10-15% on digital items, and 10% on physical goods.” That means that 80% of the revenue goes directly to the artist.

On this Friday, as well as June 5, and July 3, even those minimal fees will be waved for a day, so 100% of money spent goes to the artist.

Many local musicians are using this day to ask people to buy their music and merch from the site, as they have been struggling since the entertainment and venue shutdown, and livestreams and virtual tip jars have become commonplace.

