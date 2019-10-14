Why Mount Hope Cemetery tour is perfect spot for a fall foliage outing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is an incredible amount of history at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, but there’s also plenty of natural beauty to be explored.

While peak foliage is yet to occur in our region, the leaves are beginning to change, creating a glorious array of yellow, orange, and red colors — a majestic backdrop to one of Rochester’s oldest and most famous parks.

































With 196 acres of lofty hills and picturesque backdrops, anytime of year is a good time of year to visit Mount Hope, but the views add some extra excitement this time of year.

Among the many historical figures buried there are some of the most celebrated Rochesterians of all time. It can be a burden to try and find all the landmarks on your own, but volunteers with Friends of Mount Hope are quick to offer directions, maps, and insights to get your started on your historical journey.

Joanne Mitchell, of Friends of Mount Hope

Frederick Douglass is called the “Father of the Civil Rights Movement in America.” Douglass also started The North Star in Rochester. The anti-slavery paper’s motto: “Right is of no Sex—Truth is of no Color—God is the Father of us all, and we are all Brethren.”











The graveside of Frederick Douglass. It’s a peculiar feeling being above someone, but still in their shadow. #MountHope #Rochester @News_8 pic.twitter.com/amY2nviybH — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) October 14, 2019

And one of the most influentialleaders of the women’s suffrage movement, Susan B Anthony, rests on Mount Hope as well. The Rochester native was critical for getting the 19th Amendment to the Constitution ratified, which gave women the right to vote. That amendment turns 100 years old next year.









And of course, we wouldn’t be Rochester without Nathaniel Rochester:

The Latin inscription on Nathaniel Rochester’s grave says “Circa vos animadverto si vos vultus mei monumentum,” which translates to “If you seek my monument, look around you.”

From USA Today founder Frank Gannett, to sports team owner Malcom Glazier, to Bausch & Lomb founders John Jacob Bausch and Henry Lomb, ro former University of Rochester President Rush Rhees, and many, many more — there’s a ton of history to discover at Mount Hope Cemetery.

So much history that it might be impossible to find all the sites in just one visit! All the reason to keep coming back to this historical Rochester park, and especially so during this beautiful time of year in our region.