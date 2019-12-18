‘Metal Some Art’ creates custom belt buckles in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Somewhere between a T-shirt and tattoo, a talisman at your center mass.

That’s how owner of Metal Some Art Clay Lieberman describes his custom belt buckles, made by acid etching, a process he has refined down to a science. His love of metal work came from a simple job offer.

Oh where, oh where could this be? I took an awesome tour of @MetalSomeArt , and I watched how they make amazing custom belt buckles in real time. More on @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7 soon! pic.twitter.com/I453JNpXDE — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) December 18, 2019

“Years ago, my buddy was the head fabricator at John Grieco’s shop, and he reached out to me and said we need a chump around the shop to do the grunt work. I lived in Naples at the time, but I said, ‘yeah man, I would love to do that,'” Lieberman said. “I was very different was I was a kid, and but I think at some point, something about making things with my hands, appealed to me. To take something that was nothing and turn it into something.

“And the ability to create heat so high that you fuse two pieces of metal together — that’s alchemy, man.”

He started in 2011 at Grieco’s. In 2013, he and his friend who got him that job started Metal Some Art, working out of his garage, at first using a process called electro-etching. He described his first belt buckles as “atrocious.”

“We were building the plane as it was flying,” Lieberman said.

However, he and his co-founder trusted the process. After putting them on Etsy for $20 and they slowly sold. It gained steam working in his friend’s garage, and their first Christmas season they sold 30 buckles, with only the goal of getting their process better.

Owner of @MetalSomeArt Clay Lieberman sands down a sweet buckle. Using his refined “acid etching” process, Lieberman and his team can create a one-off custom belt buckle in just one day. @News_8 https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7 pic.twitter.com/Cru2SjSnDN — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) December 18, 2019

“Every year I want to tweak some aspect of it to make them a little bit better, either easier to make, or more resilient, or just better in some way,” Lieberman said.

According to Lieberman, most buckles today are casted; the metals are melted down and poured into a mold.

“It’s a really labor-intensive process that doesn’t lend well too one offs,” Lieberman.

That’s where the secret of his acid-etching process pays off.

“The acid was a reliable process that we could do over and over again, so you could ask me for one and it would be just as reliable and as easy to make as if I made 1,000,” Lieberman said.

Using a “resist” that’s printed off, Lieberman burns the design into a pre-made buckle.

“You get to pick the metal, we’ve got three different kinds of metal, you get to pick the shape, and you got to pick the finish,” Lieberman said.

Once he and the client decide on a design, the process is straightforward:

“It doesn’t exist until you tell us to make it, and it will be out the door in seven days,” Lieberman said.

Clay at @MetalSomeArt posing with some finished custom belt buckles. It was an absolute pleasure spending a day with him as he worked on these. More on @News_8 at 4pm and 5:30pm, and later on https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7. pic.twitter.com/yeYMAktQig — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) December 18, 2019

And just in time for the holidays:

“The last day to order is going to be midnight on Thursday, and all of the orders guaranteed for Christmas will go out on Friday,” Lieberman said.

Lieberman encourages all customers to pick a custom design, so they can have their own involvement in the creative process. They also sell belts, pendants, copper bracelets, and leather bound journals.

Clay talking about his favorite custom order: