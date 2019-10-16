Meet the Pumpkin Master: The man behind Powers Farm Market’s iconic display

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The teepees at Powers Farm Market are a Rochester institution. The farm began putting them in up in 1976, and are now a generational experience.
Ned Powers, the farm manager for Powers – while his brother in law Dan manages the market – has been in the family business and carving pumpkins since he was 5-years-old. Now, with the unofficial title of “master carver” (though he says his wife does most of the carving), he helps keep the teepees stocked.
In addition to carving classic designs making sure that this crop of pumpkins healthy, he enjoys that the teepees have become a generational experience, much in the same way that the business is.