Meet the Pumpkin Master: The man behind Powers Farm Market’s iconic display

It all starts with the perfect pumpkim; ones they grow themselves

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The teepees at Powers Farm Market are a Rochester institution. The farm began putting them in up in 1976, and are now a generational experience.

Today, I’m exploring the magic behind the incredible pumpkins inside these teepees. #PowersFarmMarket is a #Rochester institution, and it was so cool of Ned to show me how to carves his pumpkins! pic.twitter.com/qbdXx5mKBM — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) October 16, 2019

Ned Powers, the farm manager for Powers – while his brother in law Dan manages the market – has been in the family business and carving pumpkins since he was 5-years-old. Now, with the unofficial title of “master carver” (though he says his wife does most of the carving), he helps keep the teepees stocked.

#Pumpkin’s eye view of the incredible farm land that #PowersFarmMarket owns. That’s right, they grow all of their own pumpkins! And Ned Powers showed me how to carve one. You’ll see that later for @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7. pic.twitter.com/MPG6wGw1KO — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) October 16, 2019

In addition to carving classic designs making sure that this crop of pumpkins healthy, he enjoys that the teepees have become a generational experience, much in the same way that the business is.

Watch Ned carve a pumpkin in real time: