Meet Lola: Dog from Operation Freedom Ride is settling in

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, 51 dogs were welcomed to Rochester.. All of them were rescued from a kill shelter in Georgia. Operation Freedom Ride was the group that that brought them here.

Several times a year, the company drives the dogs from out of state to New York so that they can live with foster families and hopefully find forever homes.

One of those dogs was Lola; a 10-year-old black lab. She was adopted by Andrea Carlucci, who lives in Greece. She heard about Operation Freedom Ride on social media, and has fostered cats for them.

Now, Lola might be an older gal, but she’s in great shape. But just to make sure, Operation Freedom Ride left some medicine and referrals with Carlucci.

Carlucci is an animal lover — taking care of a handful of furry friends in her home — and believes that everyone should adopt. She says it’s worth any risk there might be, saying that any animal could be a perfect fit, just like Lola.

PUPPY! Ahem. This is Lola, hugging her owner, Andrea. She adopted Lola from #OperationFreedomRide earlier this month.



This #dog is so affectionate, and Andrea says the black lab is the perfect fit for her home. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/YKHn73dnqG — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) January 30, 2020

“Lola is just a perfect fit for our family,” Carlucci said. “It’s unbelievable. We do have a dog who’s 15, so having a puppy would have been a little too much activity for her, and Lola just has a good vibe, and she’s trained, and she’s affectionate… She’s a great dog, I can’t say enough about her.”