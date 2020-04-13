Master Kim’s Taekwondo now offering delivery service to community

The delivery service will engage their instructors and community.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Master Kim’s Taekwondo Institute has been delivering martial arts instruction and life lessons in the Rochester area for 30 years now. 30 days ago, they started delivering their classes online.

Now, they’re delivery anything someone in need could use, free of charge.

“It’s been in the works for a couple weeks now,” Master Kim said.

He had a couple challenges to tackle. First, getting his employees involved. Since they switched to online classes, work has been a little harder to come by.

“Second, how can we use our employees to do good in the community,” Master Kim said. “We do have a Community Service Corps. We six to eight projects a year.”

But since the crisis started, they haven’t — any likely won’t be — be able to do those projects. So they came up with Master Kim Delivers.

Everyday, the Community Service Corps — which is about 100 people across the Master Kim community — will take in requests sent over at info@masterkims.com, and distribute them to their employees or other corps members.

Monday through, they will be executing pickups and delivery 11am-4pm for any errand that needs to be run, from groceries to the post office.

All free of charge.

“We’re looking to harness the strength of our members,” Master Kim said. “But even more valuable than the task, is the feeling of reward that our family and children learn.”

Master Kim’s was one of the first businesses and dojangs to close down in early March, and they are continuing their attention to the health and safety of their employees and community.

This program was developed with the help of Debbie Guenther, RN, and Natalia Paciorkowski, MD.

Paciorkowski a pediatrics hospitalist who’s been a long-time MKTKD member, worked with the staff and volunteers on proper procedures, including masks and gloves use protocol, to make sure they’re taking every precaution.

It also happens to combine her two loves.

“I always say taekwondo is my second passion,” Paciorkowski said. “We take a family class, and I’m probably more proud of that than some of my medical achievements.”

To expand their online classes, the institute is now launching a new class at masterkims.com/virtual. For a $10 donation, anyone can participate in their Wednesday “Character Building Community Class.”

All donations will go to the Rochester Regional Health Covid-19 Support Fund.