Master Kim’s Tae Kwon Do still teaching lessons and martial arts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Master Kim’s Tae Kwon Do has been in business in Rochester for 30 years.

“We opened the exact same day as the Irondequoit Mall,” said Master Sung Kim, the master across all of the dojongs in MKTKD. They have three dojongs across the Rochester area, have over 1,000 active students a year.

The business has spanned generations, as do their classes. Through teaching the martial art of tae kwon do, their mission is:

“Every child needs one of two things: either discipline, or confidence,” Master Kim said. “These times when we hear ‘children have too much energy,’ that means they need a little bit of discipline.”

Now they’re in uncharted waters, still trying to keep to tae kwon do’s five tenants:

“Which are ‘Courtesy,’ ‘Integrity,’ ‘Perseverance,’ ‘Self-Control,’ and ‘Indomitable Spirit,'” Master Kim said.

Like all non-essential businesses, they closed down — one of the first studios — on March 14th. Not too long after that, they started online classes called “MKTKD Live.”

The classes happen every day over Zoom, and the instructors teach from home.

“We have five staff members teaching that are currently teaching, and they are working remotely,” Master Kim said. “This is actually my basement.”

They have been such a rousing success, they’re officially offering 30 classes next week, for kids, and participants of all ages, along with one-on-ones as well.

Master Kim says that in time like these, when kids and parents are in close proximity, the lessons he learned from tae kwon do and from his father can help everyone through this crisis.

“One of the things that tends to be lacking in some of society is that level of respect,” he said. “Learning to respect others, their families, their parents, their elders… They’re at home, in close quarters, and learning to share, show respect, be courteous are values that everyone needs, and we also need to be able to exercise and get our fitness in.”

You can sign up here through their website, or email them at info@masterkims.com.