Marine veteran runs with the flag in Canandaigua to honor fallen soldiers

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Marine veteran.

That’s all he wants you know about him. He has been running with the American flag, or “Old Glory” as he refers to her, in Canandaigua and the surrounding area for years.

Running is a moving meditation for him; he uses the time to not only push himself, but to think about his family, his fellow soldiers, and their families.

His motivation to run comes from different places. Sometimes it’s for his birthday, or sometimes it’s for July 4th. This time, he ran to help a former Marine who was laid to rest. His friend, Bob Coolidge, who was known by “Iceman” in his boxing days.

More today on @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7. pic.twitter.com/BSRg1dX1rh — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) February 19, 2020

Every time he runs, he’s greeted with cheers, honking horns, a tacit nod, or a maybe even a cheeky “there he goes again.”

He describes the feeling as “blessed” and “humbling” that people appreciate his running with Old Glory, but has a simple message.

“I just want people to remember what our country was founded on,” he said. “Remember our freedoms, our privileges, and give thanks to the people out there supporting the country.”

In his way — instead of naming himself — he pointed specifically to two Medal of Honor recipients: Kyle Carpenter, and Dakota Meyer.