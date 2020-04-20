Local technology company L3Harris offering free communication technology to first responders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another major Rochester company, L3Harris, is offering their products and expertise for free to medical personnel and first responders. They’re providing a free communication service to workers on the front line of the pandemic.

The software is called “BeOn.” It’s an application and service that can turn any smartphone or laptop into a encrypted public safety radio. Two-way radios allow teams and individual workers to communicate quickly and effectively in the field.

L3Harris says the technology was designed for first responders, the National Guard, health departments, and local government.

But not every company who could use radios has them, or they might not have enough to go around. Additionally, turning a personal device into a radio, that’s another piece of equipment that does have to be sterilized, or go to someone else during the day.

The application and its use will be free for the next 90 days.

“While first responders rely on handheld radios for their day-to-day communications, many of these healthcare heroes do not carry or have access to handheld public safety radios,” said Dana Mehnert, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris, in a statement. “Agencies that are currently using BeOn in their communities have called this offering a ‘game changer’ for their COVID-19 response efforts as they are now able to connect many users from a variety of groups without having to issue, manage and sanitize handheld radios.”