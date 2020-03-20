Local personal trainer helping people stay in shape at home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local personal trainer Nick Twentyfive — yes, that’s his actual last name — has started releasing a series of at-home workouts to keep people in shape during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis on Instagram.

Twentyfive has been in the personal training world for about eight years now.

“I got into because of a stress relief,” he said. “More than just being physically fit, that was a good side effect. It was a great way to deal with the certain stressors in my life.”

This is certainly a stressful time for everyone around the globe.

“Now it’s important more than ever,” he said. “You have to figure things out, you have to adapt, and you have to find some positives in all these things that are going on.”

A lot of his workouts feature objects you can use at home. From toilet paper, to a crockpot, to even a full laundry basket.

“As long as it’s resistance, it doesn’t have to be a ‘weight,” he said.

He’s still offering online 1-on-1 training lessons as well, adding that his passion for personal training comes from helping people through their own stressful times, like he had.