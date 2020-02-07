Local musicians bring ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ to a brewery stage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second year in a row, a group of Rochester musicians and creatives will put on a shot-for-shot rendition of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” at Three Heads Brewing.

That’s right… An incredible cast of characters is doing a scene-from-scene remake of #MontyPython and #TheHolyGrail.



I got a chance to check out a rehearsal. Don’t worry; they won’t be reading from a script on the show on Sunday. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/HIuRs3Eosa — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) February 7, 2020

Self-described director, producer, and “actor in many scenes” Matthew Ramerman is no stranger to producing and organizing big shows in the Rochester area. Two of those shows, the 40th anniversary of The Band’s “Last Waltz,” and a Jimi Hendrix tribute at ANTHOLOGY have started a ripple effect of musician collaborations and tribute projects.

Everything down to the costumes — which were mostly made by the musicians themselves — have a charming homegrown feel.

These mostly handmade costumes from a very special play at @heads_three going on this weekend… Stay tuned. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/fYcWrJKsru — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) February 7, 2020

However, “The Holy Grail” is a bit more personal. He’s always loved the movie, and this show was a chance to bring the quote-trading to the stage.

“Everyone who’s in this is passionate about Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Ramerman said. “Someone who grew up with it, knows the lines, and when you’re with people who know it, it’s just spouting lines.”

The cast and crew includes, but is not limited to:

Tommy Mintel

Amy Sheffer

Ian Ellory

Riley Arianna Funk

Herb Heins

Bri Guy

Zac Lijewski

Geoff Dale

Alf Encina

Sean McGinnis Scanlon

Frank Polvino

Rick Holland

Jeffery “Woody” Woodruff

Larry Knox

Michael Scalzo

Phil VanChieri

Zach Dumrese

JW Johnson

You can RSVP on Facebook here. There are two shows on Sunday, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.