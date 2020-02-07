Local musicians bring ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ to a brewery stage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the second year in a row, a group of Rochester musicians and creatives will put on a shot-for-shot rendition of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” at Three Heads Brewing.
Self-described director, producer, and “actor in many scenes” Matthew Ramerman is no stranger to producing and organizing big shows in the Rochester area. Two of those shows, the 40th anniversary of The Band’s “Last Waltz,” and a Jimi Hendrix tribute at ANTHOLOGY have started a ripple effect of musician collaborations and tribute projects.
Everything down to the costumes — which were mostly made by the musicians themselves — have a charming homegrown feel.
However, “The Holy Grail” is a bit more personal. He’s always loved the movie, and this show was a chance to bring the quote-trading to the stage.
“Everyone who’s in this is passionate about Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Ramerman said. “Someone who grew up with it, knows the lines, and when you’re with people who know it, it’s just spouting lines.”
The cast and crew includes, but is not limited to:
- Tommy Mintel
- Amy Sheffer
- Ian Ellory
- Riley Arianna Funk
- Herb Heins
- Bri Guy
- Zac Lijewski
- Geoff Dale
- Alf Encina
- Sean McGinnis Scanlon
- Frank Polvino
- Rick Holland
- Jeffery “Woody” Woodruff
- Larry Knox
- Michael Scalzo
- Phil VanChieri
- Zach Dumrese
- JW Johnson
You can RSVP on Facebook here. There are two shows on Sunday, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.