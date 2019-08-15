Local music store Sound Source hosts pie-eating contest for charity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a little tucked away parking lot on Norris Drive, a music gear and instrument store called Sound Source held their third flea market this past Sunday. A place where musicians could sell their gear to fellow gear addicts.

“Guitar players are addicted to gear, and they can’t control themselves,” said Sound Source Manager Chuck Larsen. “So it’s a great place for them to get together and share their misery.”

The main event was a pie-eating contest between sound source and the Boomtown Brothers Facial Hair Club. All the proceeds from the raffle and the raffle went to Wooftown: a program in Chili that helps hard to place dogs.

“I’m such a dog lover, I’ve always been a dog lover, since I was knee-high to an apple tree,” said Larsen. “We got together with the Boomtown Brothers, and they were doing an event for the dog rescue, and I figured, why not get those guys in and get some pie in their beards?”

And for Nicolas Redanty of the Boomtown Brothers ?

“About a year ago, my girlfriend and I rescued a dog through them. She’s just been an incredible addition to the house,” said Redanty. “They’re a small outfit, and we want to bolster some funds for them.”

The contest, emceed by musician and owner of Flower City Vintage, Roger Kuhn, was fiercely competitive, but the visiting team, pulled out the victory. Even though there was gear, instruments, and clothes abound, along with that hotly contested pie-eating contest, the star of the show was, of course, Lord Beansworth the corgi.

“Beansworth is amazing,” said Redanty. “I’ve known beans since he was a little puppy, and he is just fantastic.”

Through all the silliness, for Larsen, the event was a way to give back.

“It’s a good chance to say thank you to all the customers, and encourage art in the community,” said Larsen.