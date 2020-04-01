Local manufacturing company JN White now making 150,000 face shields a day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local company JN White is doing their part to help during the crisis. The company usually makes graphic overlays, and membrane switches. For example, that’s the plastic membrane that covers buttons over exercise or medical equipment.

Since they had so much plastic around, they have been able to turn that plastic into face shields.

“We have really great people, equipment, material, and know-how,” said Jason Aymerich, president of the company. “We just re-deployed those engineering disciplines, and came up with the face shield that we could cut using the current material and equipment in house.”

The face shield, which they’re calling the “SplatterGuard,” is actually only made of one sheet of plastic. The design allows for incredible speed of production and shipping, and ease of use.

Once the user needs the shield, they can simply bend and pop out a couple tabs, and they have a working face shield.

“4,000 of our face shields can fit on a pallet,” he said. That kind optimization means that they can ship thousands without taking up a lot of space, or cost.

With that optimization also comes a huge increase in production. They can make 150,000 SplatterGuards a day.

“But, we have people asking for 100,000 face shields a day,” he said. They’re looking to fill orders whenever they can, and Aymerich says that a number of counties have already ordered the shields, and they’re currently in use at Strong Hospital, Rochester General Hospital, ambulances, local companies, and companies all over the country. “Interestingly, Monroe County hasn’t placed an order yet.”

Aymerich and the company just wanted to help. He’s reminded of World War I and World War II, where manufacturers would turn around and make war material that they had the equipment for.

“Like Singer Manufacturing Company’s sewing machine factories making rifles for the army,” he said. “I can only imagine being drafted in those times, going from boats to beaches, and this seems like the least we can do to support our country.”

The original founder of the company — and it’s namesake — James Neel White was a P-51 Mustang pilot during World War II. Aymerich says the company is continuing that tradition.

“He was actually shot down a couple times in Germany,” he said. “A story of grit and courage, and real hero-type stuff… We’re just doing what we can to give the heroes what they need at this time.”