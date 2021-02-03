Local artist shares the story behind this new poster featuring The Little Theatre

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Black, white, and red all over; it’s not only the set up many a dad joke, it’s not only the holy trinity of colors for rock band The White Stripes, it’s the color scheme of this newly created poster from Rochester graphic designer Nick Prinzing.

“I felt like sticking with black and white really touched on the classic film look, and against the bright red, it all came together,” said Prinzing. “I wanted a classic look for a classic building.”

Prinzing is a full-time graphic designer. He often works for musicians doing album covers, as well as a number of other projects. But when it comes to posters — especially this one — Prinzing loves combining his fondness for retro, with two of his other loves.

Hopping on the #BlackAndWhiteArt trend. Featuring a poster I developed for the local indie theater, along with portraits of HR Giger and Harry Dean Stanton. pic.twitter.com/NT6LijOuCV — Nick Imagined (@NickImagined) February 1, 2021

“I love movies,” he said, with a Stormtrooper helmet featured predominately in his Zoom call background. “They’ve influenced my art more than anything else… When I was a kid and found out you can make a living bring art into movies, I wanted to really capitalize on that, and mix those worlds together.

“The best way to do that is through posters,” he said.

The Little Theatre made all too much sense; he says that’s where another love of his intersects: he says what his loves the most about The Little is not just that they play movies, but it’s obvious to hm that they love them too.

Just had an interview about the poster I designed for The Little! What a wild week this has been. Thanks for the support, everyone! pic.twitter.com/DcqLw9PcCr — Nick Imagined (@NickImagined) February 2, 2021

But there’s also the obvious visual element. The Little Theatre’s faćade and marquee are iconic Rochester landmarks, and a sight many instantly associated with the Flower City.

“You look around Rochester, and The Little stands out, there’s nothing else like it because it’s got that art deco style,” he said. “Its just a beautiful building.”

Prinzing said that creating a poster for The Little was still challenging, despite its icon status. The building is — after all — quite square, a shape that doesn’t lend itself too well to a poster.

So instead, Prinzing focused on his favorite part of the poster, the tall neon sign. With a perfect backdrop of the moon and a silhouetted tree, it captures a mood that is a perfect blend of art deco and modern minimalism for a house of moving shadows.

But the timing of this poster could not be better for Prinzing, who decided to share the work as he saw “black and white art” trending on Twitter.

“It’s been a crazy few days,” he said.

Throwback to designs I completed for the Star Wars Gaming channel, @SWBFUpdates (circa 2016). Best part was finding out that Ian McDiarmid liked the "Senate" illustration I made of him. pic.twitter.com/srOogakHp8 — Nick Imagined (@NickImagined) February 1, 2021

In the wake of all this attention from the poster, he proposed to his girlfriend (successfully), and they have been discussing plans to get married in The Little Theatre. A prospect that seems more plausible now.

Prinzing said that one lucky employee from The Little got the only extant print of the poster, and remains non-committal on printing more.

“We’re extremely lucky to be in a city with so many talented and passionate artists,” said Scott Pukos, Public Relations Coordinator for The Little in a statement. “It’s beyond incredible to have an illustrator like Nick pick The Little as an inspiration. His work is a love letter to cinema of all eras, and we at The Little are excited and honored to be a part of that.”

Prinzing said he will continue to find inspiration from Rochester’s iconic institutions. You can see him invoke the black, white, and red all over in this poster for new pizza joint Pizza Wizard.