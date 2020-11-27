Local artist makes comfy tie-dye to help build homes for veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shannon Brado created her clothing line in July. Like so many others, she wanted a way to both express herself, and give back.

“Tie-dyeing is something that I grew up doing,” Brado, a Hilton resident, said. “I have early memories of my mom taking us to the backyard, and we were tie-dyeing on the grass.”

But her passion continued even after she grew up. Loving the fun colors that tie-dye has, Brado was excited to see the style come back into fashion.

But after only a few months, she has already cracked 100 sales from her Instagram and Etsy as “She’s a Homebody.” At first, her difficulty was finding matching white pairs of comfort wear — or having to rely on thrifted and bleached clothes —especially since the pandemic affected the supplied and demand for these clothes.

While she eventually found a wholesaler for the matching pairs, but she really didn’t find the success she was looking for until she found her brand.

“The cause that I donate to with a sale of every branded item is called ‘Building Homes for Heroes,'” she said. That organization helps “heroes” save money for homes, whether they’re veterans, active military, first responders, or even teachers. “I’m a huge homebody, I love being at home.”

That’s why Brado settled on making comfy loungewear; a perfect “tie-in” of passion, brand, and cause.

Her love of home also extends to her unusual logo, a leaf of a tree that is native to China:

The gingko.

“Me and my husband bought our first house two years, and the people who lived here before us were huge botany nerds,” she said. “The ginkgo was right in the backyard, and everyone who comes over sees it, and says: ‘What is that thing, I’ve never seen leaves like that before.’

“It reminds me of home.”

Brado in the meantime — along purchasing, dyeing, and printing the brand and logo — still juggles a full-time job, but still finds the “busy-ness” rewarding.

“It’s been really busy,” she said. “It got really busy when I started selling the branded stuff, which means that people like my stuff more than random stuff.”

Brado is currently holding a sale this weekend until December 1st. Everything is 25% off, with a mystery gift.