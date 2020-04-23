L3Harris receives $500 million from the US Space Force

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local technology company L3Harris announced in a press release today that they are receiving $500 million from the US Space Force and Missile Systems Center. The funding will start with an initial $30.6 million, and the rest will come over a five-year contract.

The contract states that L3Harris will prove both the Army and the Air Force “with a secure, wideband, anti-jam satellite communications terminal modem for tactical satellite communication operations” called the Anti-jam Modem.

The device essentially protects satellite communication signals from being jammed by another source. It will make communication between our forces and our allies more secure.

“With the proliferation and growing sophistication of threats in the electromagnetic spectrum, it has become increasingly important to enhance protected communications capabilities for the warfighter,” said Dana Mehnert, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris in the release. “The A3M technology solution enhances the warfighter’s ability to communicate critical data by maintaining resilient and secure satellite communications in highly congested and contested environments that include the presence of adversarial jamming.”

L3Harris will work with the US Space Force develop, design, and create the device itself. The two will also work together on testing the product, and to make sure that this new technology works with the armed force’s current technology.

The company also says that the modems are “optimized for high-rate production.” L3Harris also said that the modems are the beginning of a whole program called “Protected Anti-Jam Tactical Service.”