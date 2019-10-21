Kombucha sales are rising, and it’s no surprise to local business, Katboocha

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At the East Avenue Wegmans, a new drink is filling the shelves in the most most convenient place — right in front of the register — and that drink is kombucha.

According to market research firm SPINS, kombucha as a category increased distribution in the convenience channel by 65.5% in the 52-week period ending February 24, 2019. Dollar sales growth in that time grew 55.3% and unit sales improved 48.7%.

“Kombucha and other fermented beverages is now the third largest subcategory within the natural refreshment beverage space with 10% dollar share, trailing only enhanced water and juices,” the market report says.

But what is kombucha? And why was it so popular now? Kat Schwarz, who started brewing kombucha at home and now owns and operates Katboocha in Rochester, explained more.

“Kombucha is a fermented tea drink,” Schwarz says. “It’s a living drink. It has low sugar, low carbs, low calories and it has live microbes in there, or probiotics. Just ones that we don’t add. They grow in the drink, and you consume them. Those little microbes are actually really beneficial for your entire body, but predominately in your gut, it helps repopulate your gut.”

She describes the taste as a sweet, tangy soda that comes in a variety of flavors that come from the base tea, and other ingredients you can add yourself. The drink does have a negligible amount of alcohol.

Even bees love the ‘booch! I chatted with Kat from #Katboocha about how kombucha sales are taking on the soft drink industry. More on this story on @News_8 and https://t.co/0ownAc1ljz. pic.twitter.com/Zg42LEqAzW — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) October 21, 2019

“Anything that is fermented has a byproduct of alcohol,” Schwarz says. “There’s a hubbub around the alcohol in kimchi, or alcohol in pickles. Those also have alcohol in them.”

Why is kombucha healthy?

“One, tea is super-healthy for you. Tea has adaptagens in it, polyphenals, anti-oxidants. Then when you ferment it, it’s going to become bio-available, which means the whole thing is going to be used by your body.”

Schwarz says these things can improve gut function. In addition to better digestion, gut health may lead to better mood and stress management, but how do you make it?

Kat Schwarz at #Katboocha is holding a fine looking #SCOBY; it’s a mass of bacteria and yeast that turns tea into kombucha (that’s the short version). More from Kat about why this drink is gaining sales at @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7. pic.twitter.com/Grgdmn5ENW — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) October 21, 2019

“Basically, it is tea, sugar, and the kombucha culture,” Schwarz said. “You mix all of those together, leave it out at room temperature, open to the air, but with a cloth so no bugs get it, then after a week or two weeks, you have homemade kombucha.

Schwarz compares the growing kombucha industry to the craft brewing industry. Right now, she mostly does wholesale in convenience stores, health stores, exercise-oriented businesses, has pop-up sales, and does contract flavors.

Even though her business is growing in the nearly two years its been open — much like the microbes on the symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast — Schwarz has found her niche, and does it for the love of “the booch” and the business.

“It’s not hard to come to work, and it’s also always a challenge,” Schwarz said. “I’m always doing something different, I’m always exploring something new. The whole idea of a businesses like this (are like) a game, or a puzzle, and I just kind of love figuring it out.”

Schwarz also teaches classes on how to brew kombucha. You can find her schedule here.