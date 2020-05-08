Image City Photography Gallery running weekly photo contest

1  of  76
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Trying to stay sane during the pandemic can feel like a full-time job, but Image City Photography Gallery has started to run a weekly photo challenge. The gallery also hosts a yearly student contest.

The contest runs each week. A new theme is announced each Saturday. This week’s challenge was “Windows,” but some of the other themes include “Red,” “Texture,” or “Self Portraits.”

“We usually have about 80 people each challenge,” Image City partner Don Menges said. “The whole idea was to get people out using their camera, or digging through archives.”

Full rules for the contest are listed on the website, but include:

  • 72 ppi
  • 800 pixels on the longest side
  • saved as a JPG
  • One entry per contest

Menges that most photographers these days are going through their own archives for the contest, but some are going out and taking new photos.

To determine the winner, all of Image City’s partners submit their 10 favorite, and then three of them, including Menges, officially critique each. It’s not just a way for amateurs to flex their skills and be involved in a community project, but Menges sees it as a way to build connections too.

“We’ve found a half or ten photogrpahers that we never knew existed,” he said. “We’re going to go after them to rent space. Not only are they good, but they should be showing their work in a gallery.”

Menges says that as long as they fit the contest criteria, they have a good shot at winning. He says that while they value authenticity, photoshop is encouraged, as long as it’s strong work and brings out the best in the image.

Here are some selections from this week’s “Windows”:

Photos provided by, in order:

  • Nancy Valle
  • Ron Andrews
  • Elizabeth Spring
  • Paul Bergwall
  • Bruno Chalifour

They’ve also been releasing a regular newsletter, with both updates and three photography tidbits, which include a thoughts and resources on a famous photographer (including a video), learning resources, and a local photographer. You can find the link on their homepage.

