Holiday spirit with a twist: Local adventurer goes surfing as Santa

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas is less than 30 days away, but we spotted Santa out on Lake Ontario!

Aurelien Bouche-Pillon has been braving Rochester winters to surf on Lake Ontario for three years now.

He says he loves winter, and it’s his way of embracing the cold.

It’s not just about hitting the beach, he dresses as Santa Clause to encourage people to have a little fun when most of us would rather stay inside.

“We have to play, we have to go outside, we have to smile it’s not easy to do,” Bouche-Pillon said. “I really try to push myself to do that and I think that Santa and surfing is a dream, and I really want to encourage people to dream.”

He has been surfing on Lake Ontario – in normal temperatures – for 13 years now.