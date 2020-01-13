High Falls may be getting a new overlook, pending a public vote

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — High Falls might be getting a new overlook, and it might be in an old RG&E building.

The project is a part of the funding for ROC the Riverway initiative, and is a “Phase 1” project. The city is looking for $150,000 to conduct a feasibility survey to see if the building is suitable for the project.

The building — which originally was a hyrdrostation — was called “Station 4” while it was still functioning.

According to the Chief of Staff for the City of Rochester, Alex Yudelson, the property is currently owned by Greentopia. They’re a non-profit that works to create “a physical attraction based on the city’s most valuable natural asset; The Gensee River.”

Greentopia did not immediately return to a request for comment.

Yudelson also says the building is “built right into” the gorge and presents a number of feasibility questions. He also says the city is looking into if the old hydrostation can be part of the High Falls trail system.

The city is seeking an agreement Hunt Engineers, Architects, Land Surveyors, & Landscape Architect, D.P.C.

The study also includes exploring “public access routes” up to the proposed overlook.

A public vote for the study will be on January 21st at City Council meeting.

The study would “begin in early 2020, and will be complete in late 2020.” If voted in, it would be effective immediately.