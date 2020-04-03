Breaking News
HealthyU to donate fruit to medical personnel for each delivery box of fruit and snacks sold

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The food and produce delivery company HealthyU has teamed up with a number of local businesses to provide $25 fruit and snack boxes for touchless delivery. The packages will be under the label “ROC Cares Care Packages.”

The other businesses involved are Western New York Produce, Kirby Farms, Brothers International, Taste of Elegance by Diane, Mars Hill Marketing, and New York Chips.

Customers have an option of one of two boxes, and each is $25. They will begin taking orders Monday, April 6th, and you can order here. The boxes contain four pieces of fruit, a handful of chip bags and dried fruit bags, cookies, and then they can choose between roasted almonds, or a banana bread loaf with biscotti.

“Now they don’t have to worry about going out in public,” said Frank Vicaretti with Healthy U. “And it’s being handled properly.”

They also said they can deliver to businesses as well.

With every purchase, the group will donate a care package to one of the four major hospitals in the Rochester area. That care package will contain an apple, an orange, a banana, and roasted nuts.

“We wanted some healthy energy with fruit and protein,” said Frank Vicaretti with Healthy U. “They’ll take anything, because the cafeterias are closed, but with all the pizzas and subs coming in, we wanted to do something else.”

“Two weeks ago we were given a burden to try to help the Rochester community with a four-fold mission,” said Vicaretti. “Show ‘ROC Kindness’ and reach out to someone (whether they’re family, friend, front line folks, etc), secure ROC businesses, saves job that are both so important to our economy, and then lastly show encouragement to those on the front lines.”

Vicaretti says that Healthy U does work locally, regionally, and even internationally to provide supplies and support. But he was also struck with a personal reason as well.

“(Around that time) I was talking to our vendors, and I noticed a sadness in their voice,” Vicaretti said. “Some of them were losing hope, really scared… I just bad, and I thought ‘we’ve got to do something here.'”

Cranberry Fruited Gifts designed and donated several hundred of the donation bags.

