Growing up in Rochester’s Frank Lloyd Wright home: Kim Bixler shares her Boynton House story

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Somehow, “The Boynton House” in Rochester is still a hidden gem. The private residence was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, and construction started in 1908. Kim Bixler lived in the home from 1977-1994.
Monday in Rochester at the Rochester Public Library, Bixler is presenting a multimedia event about her time in the Boynton House, as well as her own research. “Growing Up in a Frank Lloyd Wright House” also features a play that Bixler wrote, that intertwines the stories of her younger self (played by “her second choice,” herself) and Beulah Boynton, the daughter of the original owner (played by Rochester actor Melanie McBride). The event starts at 6 p.m.
These days, the former Rochesterian — and graduate of Cornell University — lives in California, but she still comes back to New York often for giving talks and lectures based around her time living in the home.
When she was just 8 years old, she began giving tours of the house to architecture students, professors, and friends of her family.
“You have these professors there sitting with rapt attention listening to this 8-year-old talk,” she said. “I really enjoyed … When you’re young, you have such a sense of pride.”
However, when her parents bought the house, they didn’t have a lot of extra money. The old home needing consistent renovation didn’t help, either.
“I like to say my parents kept this place together with Band-Aids and love,” Bixler said.
Her fascination with the house and its history didn’t start until she blew out her knee ten years ago, and she needed something to occupy her mostly immobile time.
She wrote down all of her stories she could remember about growing up there. As soon as she presented it to her family, they chipped in their own stories, and Bixler had the beginning of a book on her hands.
“They all had a note that said ‘Read, edit, and enjoy!” she said. “So I basically gave everyone homework as a gift.”
After discovering that her own sister-in-law didn’t know who Frank Lloyd Wright was, so she wanted to take her own stories, and combine them with information about the architect himself, and the history of the Boynton House.
She learned about his “scandalous love life” — along with other details she’s saving for the talk — of Frank Lloyd Wright, and more about the life of Beulah Boynton, and how she was extremely involved in the making of the house.
“She didn’t want to use Frank Lloyd Wright,” Bixler said. “She wanted to use Claude Bragdon, who was another architect in Rochester.”
From there, she went on to write “Growing Up in a Frank Lloyd Wright House,” and would put together this presentation and play about Beulah and Kim Bixler.
“It weaves (our) two stories together,” she said.
More than anything else, Bixler wants to judge this play with her hometown crowd, so she can learn what she can do to make it better.
“There’s nothing like a hometown crowd to give you honest feedback,” she said.
1-on-1 with Bixler:
