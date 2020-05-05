‘#GivingTuesday’ is here, what it is, and local institutions celebrating

If you’d like to submit a person or individual, email dgross@wroctv.com for consideration.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You may have seen more social media posts and emails going around recently about something called “GivingTuesday.” Let’s break down what it is, and how some Rochester-area businesses and non-profits are celebrating.

According to their website, GivingTuesday is “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”

GivingTuesday says last year says they raised over half a billion dollars to both individuals and organizations. They’re launched this day and initiative as “a response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.”

To participate, just give to your favorite person who does good in the world, or your favorite organization.

Here’s some Rochester people and organizations offering specials and promotions today.

The Little Theatre is offering a a “sweet” incentive to give today:

In the spirit of generosity (and to help sweeten the deal)…

Be among the first 150 donors on #GivingTuesdayNow (5/5), who make a gift online of $10 or more, and receive a ‘Spring Chocolate Basket’ kindly donated by Stevers Candies.

**One (1x) ‘Spring Chocolate Basket’ per donation/Membership. Donors who qualify will be contacted on Wednesday, May 6th, with detailed instructions for curbside pickup at Stever’s on Park Avenue during the week of May 11th.**

RMSC is joining in another national trend: “National Teacher Appreciation Day.” They’re asking people to donate in honor of a beloved educator.

According to their website, GR!R is dedicated to using music as a vehicle for personal growth and positive change for girls, women, and the LGBTQ+ community.

They’re asking people to purchase their “The Rock Camp Kitchen” cookbook.

The camp is “rallying (their community)” to help everyone “heal together.”

A community radio station that is almost entirely run by volunteers, is offering plenty of merch and music for when people give on GivingTuesday.