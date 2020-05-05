1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

‘#GivingTuesday’ is here, what it is, and local institutions celebrating

Digital Exclusives

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’d like to submit a person or individual, email dgross@wroctv.com for consideration.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You may have seen more social media posts and emails going around recently about something called “GivingTuesday.” Let’s break down what it is, and how some Rochester-area businesses and non-profits are celebrating.

According to their website, GivingTuesday is “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.”

GivingTuesday says last year says they raised over half a billion dollars to both individuals and organizations. They’re launched this day and initiative as “a response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.”

To participate, just give to your favorite person who does good in the world, or your favorite organization.

Here’s some Rochester people and organizations offering specials and promotions today.

The Little Theatre

The Little Theatre is offering a a “sweet” incentive to give today:

In the spirit of generosity (and to help sweeten the deal)…
Be among the first 150 donors on #GivingTuesdayNow (5/5), who make a gift online of $10 or more, and receive a ‘Spring Chocolate Basket’ kindly donated by Stevers Candies.
**One (1x) ‘Spring Chocolate Basket’ per donation/Membership. Donors who qualify will be contacted on Wednesday, May 6th, with detailed instructions for curbside pickup at Stever’s on Park Avenue during the week of May 11th.**

Rochester Museum and Science Center

RMSC is joining in another national trend: “National Teacher Appreciation Day.” They’re asking people to donate in honor of a beloved educator.

Girls Rock! Rochester

According to their website, GR!R is dedicated to using music as a vehicle for personal growth and positive change for girls, women, and the LGBTQ+ community.

They’re asking people to purchase their “The Rock Camp Kitchen” cookbook.

Camp Good Days and Special Times

The camp is “rallying (their community)” to help everyone “heal together.”

Jazz90.1 WGMC

A community radio station that is almost entirely run by volunteers, is offering plenty of merch and music for when people give on GivingTuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss