Genesee’s Bourbon Barrel Aged Scotch Ale sells out in an hour at Brewhouse

Genesee Brewery’s limited edition Bourbon Barrel Aged Scotch Ale was made available at 11 a.m. Friday, and was sold out before noon at the Brewhouse. (News 8 WROC Photo Illustration/Dan Gross and Matt Driffill)

Don't worry, the limited edition beer is still available at some local retailers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Genesee Brewery is beloved in Rochester — so much so that a limited edition release results in the beer being sold out in an hour at the Brewhouse.

About 45 people were lined up outside the brewery Friday morning in advance of the Bourbon Barrel Aged Scotch Ale’s release.

Fans of @GeneseeBrewery and Scotch Ale lovers line up for the new brew release. First in line got here at 10:30am. Find out how these bad boys were canned over at @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7! pic.twitter.com/6QJQ9jIRKg — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 22, 2019

It was made available at the Genesee Brewhouse at 11 a.m. By 11:50 a.m. it was all gone.

That said, it is still available at some local retailers. Brewery officials wouldn’t disclose the total number of cases they made.

The beer has a hearty ABV of 9.1% and it was a full year-long brewing process to bring it into existence.

A little walk and talk with the fine folks waiting outside for the @GeneseeBrewery Scotch Ale. That’s a cute kid! More on the canning of this #beer on @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7. pic.twitter.com/3DJANvcmbp — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 22, 2019

Brewmaster Dean Jones says that Rochesterians “love Scotch ale,” and the drink is an area tradition. He wanted to combine the malt and caramel flavors of a typical Scotch ale with some characteristics of bourbon: vanilla, smoke, wood, and whiskey.

“We only had ten bourbon barrels at a time, so just like a distillery, there is no control over the aging,” Jones said Tuesday. “We throw them in our draft center so it’s nice and cold, so the aging process is a little bit slower, and then we get to have the fun of tasting it.”

The line at @GeneseeBrewery for the Scotch Ale is moving fast. They’re already rationing out the remaining stash! 😱 Over at @News_8 and https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7 you can check out the history of this brew! pic.twitter.com/roYyVzjEIw — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 22, 2019

He described the beer as “perfect for winter.”

“At first it tastes just like beer the first four months, and then around five or six, it starts to pick up all these really cool whiskey flavors and bourbon characters, and the barrel, and then wood,” Jones said. “Once that flavor extracts from that barrel, you start to get that wood character.

News 8 was invited to a special canning run Tuesday morning. There, we saw the empty cans transform into the finished product.