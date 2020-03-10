25th annual GardenScape planted at Henrietta Dome Arena

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The 25th edition of GardenScape at the Rochester Dome Arena starts this Thursday. The event runs until Sunday. General ticket prices start at $12. There is also a special preview party Wednesday, at 6pm that day.

Here are the event’s hours:

Thursday, March 12, 2020 (10am – 9pm)

Friday, March 13, 2020 (10am – 9pm)

Saturday, March 14, 2020 (10am – 9pm)

Sunday, March 15, 2020 (10am – 5pm)

The event will include the massive and intricate displays in the main dome, as well as the vendor area, which is right past the box office at the main entrance.

The event will also be kid and family friendly; there will be scavenger hunts planned, and kids can check out the “magic treehouse.”

Today, I am checking out the magic behind #GardenScape. I had so many cool memories of coming here with my parents and I was younger, and it’s really cool to see it in progress. #DanosPanos @News_8 pic.twitter.com/601TnpHsk7 — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) March 10, 2020

The event is designed to help customer to both find inspiration, and find the best people for the job.

“The landscapers are here and available all the time and what they’re really looking for is for people to ask them questions,” said Ron Roberts, with GardenScape. “Because if they like what they see, maybe they want to have that in their own background: a water feature, or a patio, or whatever. They get some ideas here, and these are the pros that can do it.”

Roberts also says that one of the biggest attractions are the seminars, held by master gardeners. There are four tentatively scheduled for each day at 11am, 12:30pm, 2pm, and 3:30pm. Roberts says that the seminars have no additional cost.

Check out this water feature at GardenScape! @News_8 pic.twitter.com/sDm9JsGfCU — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) March 10, 2020

For the artists and vendors there, it can be more ephemeral.

“It’s art, horticulture, and nature all rolled into one,” said John Wiessinger, a bonsai artist.

This gentlemen is incredibly fast, efficient, and hardworking. Dripping sweat from his nose, all of his bricks are straight.



And wow, clay bricks make a great sound. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/UUZyR5jRHw — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) March 10, 2020

Check out a timelapse of today’s work: