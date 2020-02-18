Gaming on the Dome: Video game night at the Strasenburg Planetarium

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a dream come true for gamers: Video games at the Strasenburg Planetarium every other Tuesday night, at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

Festivities start at 5:30 p.m. with a raffle at 6:30 p.m. A Gamer’s Nostalgia runs the event, a video game arcade and lounge.

“We host tournaments, birthday parties, overnight lock-ins, speed runs, high school competitions — anything that has to do with gaming we’re a part of,” said owner of AGN, Christopher Williams.

Williams has runs the business for eight years, and as a life-long gamer, he relishes in taking the experience he had when he was a kid at the former Irondequoit Mall arcade to everyone else.

What a sci-fi day for me! A Gamer’s Nostalgia and @rocRMSC team up for gaming at the Strassenburg Planetarium. It’s every other Tuesday, and kids of all ages are welcome! Next one’s tonight! @News_8 pic.twitter.com/L1AQB8TbCA — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) February 18, 2020

“Being able to do something outside of my house that I couldn’t do at home, that was so memorable,” Williams said.

The collaboration between AGN and RMSC has been going strong for six months now and the crowd grows with each event. It’s open to everyone, and kids of all ages are encouraged to play, or just look on — parents too.

Williams says he’s spreading the positivity and benefits of gaming, while building a community.

“Watching kids come in and be so excited,” Williams said. “Watching the parents seeing their kids enjoy gaming in a different way, and bringing people together who might not normally meet in other circumstances, putting all of those factors together, and the professionalism of the Planetarium, I believe in my staff, we all decided it was a great decision to continue forward and push this thing to another level.”