‘Games of Tones’ concert helps caps off Rochester Early Music Festival

The festival aims to showcase 'early music' to audiences of all ages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Early Music Festival ends this weekend. The festival was a two-week celebration of “early music,” which is music that ranges from the medieval and Renaissance to the Baroque.

On Friday, November 15th, the festival will host its “Early Music Festival Gala,” a more posh event at St. Anne’s church at 7:30 p.m.

Even though the gala may be fancier, all participants of the festival, including Joe Finetti, the chair of the REMF committee and member of early music ensemble, Musica Spei, love the “interactiveness” of Baroque music, saying that their music is “dialogue” between them and the passionate audiences of Rochester.

I got a chance to chat with these three fine folks: Joe Finetti, Heather Holmquest, & Terry Smith, each of whom play a critical role in the #Rochester Early Music Festival. A guide on the final weekend of the festival – along with “Game of Tones,” on https://t.co/SsUkWLPtq7 soon! pic.twitter.com/5GK7lEQIt8 — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) November 15, 2019

Oboist Terry Smith posing as The Hand to the Queen

The festival continues on Saturday with Star of the Sea: Hymns to the Virgin Mary at Historic Calvary St. Andrew Church on Averill Avenue.

But takes the “dialogue” and interactive nature to a new level. Let’s just have Terry Smith, playing the role of “the hand to Queen Cecilia” explain “Game of Tones” in these colorful couplets:

Hear ye, hear ye, across all the lands/

to learn what your Queen Ceceila commands!

It seems she's grown tired of just hearing songs/

She's calling for instruments to play along!

As her royal subjects, she trusts you the best/

To come to the castle, and judge for the test!

So spread the good news, to the lands that surround/

To all different instruments, come share their sound!

Two from each family, one high and one low/

Whether they use mouthpieces,reeds, or a bow.

For know that this challenge has one prize alone/

Join us this Sunday, for our Game of Tones!...

Winter is coming.

Holmquest posing with the original Queen Cecilia

The video, obviously a spoof of the now iconic show “Game of Thrones” – was released by Ad Hoc Music, another early music collaboration.

Heather Holmquest plays the role of Queen Cecilia, who is the Catholic church is the patron saint of musicians.