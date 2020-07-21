Fundraiser for Rochester Brainery rallies community, campaign led by instructors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Brainery is a community space that offers classes and event space rentals, but since the shutdown they haven’t been able to use their space, which has significantly cut their income.

While they still have been offering online classes, those are often at a reduced cost compared to the original in-person classes.

The Brainery’s PPP funding ran out in the of June, and their situation was becoming dire. The Brainery is still offering curbside pick up of merchandise even after owner Danielle Raymo had to furlough all of her staff just to stay open and keep the space, along with the rush of changes needed right away.

“It was getting in touch with teachers to see what we could move online, it was getting in touch with events to see what could be pushed back,” she said. “No one knew how long this was going to last.”

Sara Kozak owns the Ritual Clay Company. She’s been hosting classes through the the Brainery.



She teamed up with another business, The Botanist, to help the Brainery out.



In about 4 days, it’s already raised around $18,000. #ROC #community pic.twitter.com/kaSYjpnGAU — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) July 21, 2020

In about four days, it’s raised around $18,000, but that total doesn’t even include the auctions that other artists have been holding to raise money on behalf of the Brainery.

Raymo says that one or two other places who have held classes at the Brainery have sold over a thousand dollars of product each to support the community classroom.

“We really just felt that because of the huge impact that the Brainery has had on so many different people in our community, that in order to push ourselves into the future, and try to stabilize things for our arts scene, we needed to make sure that places like the Brainery that nurture that stay afloat,” Sara Kozak with Ritual Clay Company said.

Ritual Clay Co. features dozens of products from local and regional artists, but is centered around Kozak’s pottery. She has been a potter for years, and through the Brainery, she is offering classes as well.

“My favorite part of pottery is seeing people use what I make,” she said.

The pottery and goods store, along with The Botanist, are apart of dozens of businesses and hundreds of people who have donated to keep The Brainery going. Raymo say she has gotten messages and seen comments from people who have moved away from Rochester who donated.

“Honestly, I was just blown away,” Raymo said. “It’s just incredible that they really believe in the mission, and me, and what we do here, and it’s just really wonderful.”

Raymo says that while the target goal of $25,000 makes a significant “dent” in what is needed to stay in businesses, it’s not a permanent solution.

After seven years in business, she’s looking to find more ways to keep plowing ahead. Thankfully, while indoor classes are still prohibited, they can hold outdoor classes for as long as the weather holds up. Raymo also says she is booking private events, with stringent capacity, masking, and social distancing guidelines.

More information about the fundraiser is available online.