From vinyl to hard drives: WCMF host Dave Kane reflects on 40 year career in Rochester radio

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dave Kane, midday host on 96.5 WCMF, is retiring at the end of the week, capping off 40 years at the classic rock station.

Kane has been a fixture in local radio for decades, and in 2019 was inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame.

He announced his retirement, and said that his last show would be Friday, April 2. It followed the decision to renew his contract just long enough to make it to the incredible milestone.

Kane — or “Kane O” as he affectionately known — has discussed his retirement everyday on air, and sat down with News 8 in this wide-ranging interview.

This has been edited for length and clarity.

After 40 years of Rockin' the Rochester Work Force on @965WCMF, Kane-O @MamboDave will retire this Friday, 4/2. pic.twitter.com/s4yYU9jZ2x — 96.5 WCMF (@965WCMF) March 29, 2021

Thee first thing I just have to ask. You are a guy who has been on the airwaves for 40 years, but now you’re taking quite a retirement tour. You might on every TV station in town!

Well, as long as it’s all a good news, it’s good by me.

It’s personally gratifying and life affirming, but it’s not the kind of things, that I’ve kept top of mind. I just go to work. I love my job and playing music and going to shows and getting with people. And that’s all it’s ever been.

Certainly after 40 years to get this much affection is just awesome. It’s a very unique relationship. One that’s been fostered over many years… There’s a bunch of markets where personalities (have) stayed that long and enjoy the same kind of relationship with the audience. But it’s just a mind blowing for sure.

Has it sunk in yet? I mean, 40 years doing one job is almost inconceivable to kind of the younger generation who bounces around in jobs much more. There’s really, it’s not the expectation that you go to one place and you stay there as it really sunk in for you that 40 years ago you started at WCMF and here you are now, does that even make sense to you?

It’s very hard to wrap my mind around how long it’s been, and people say, “wow, it must’ve just flown by. No, it’s felt like 40 years.” It’s just that I’ve enjoyed most, every minute of it.

I’ve loved my job, so I’ve never really worked. I’ve had to be places and do things, but, as the anniversary has started to come around, that was the only time I would really pay attention. I just, every day go to work, play tunes, have fun, go home, go to a show, whatever, get with people.

It has lasted a long time, and nobody’s more surprised than, than I am. I just don’t think in those terms, (it’s) just another day at work. I’ve loved what I’ve done and the fact that it’s been so widely accepted, and welcomed is again, very gratifying and very affirming that I made the right career choice.

What drew you to radio in the first place?

When I left Brooklyn to go to school in Brockport, broadcasting was not on my mind. The first two years you can just kind of feel your way around before you got to declare a major.

I was always up on news, and growing up in New York City, you had the New York Times, The Daily News, and the New York Post before it became a tabloid. I liked that. And I was good at writing. So I declared as a journalism major.

I signed up for intro to broadcasting. Well, for whatever reasons, you know, it just goes to show that the incredible difference and instructor can make good or bad in your life. The woman who was the instructor for a journalism that just grated a lot of people, and she just, was not a pleasant woman.

And it was also, I said, here’s a lot of writing going on here cause there’s no, you know, it was a typewriter was all you had… But at the same time, I had an instructor in the intro to broadcasting and he gave this passionate, motivational inspirational talk about how, if you’re really interested in radio, you’ll go down to the college station and get involved. And I did that afternoon and only after a couple of years in the business that I realized, this is what I was meant to do.

Because of how I grew up in New York, listening to some of the great stations and the great personalities. And I guess subconsciously, you know, that, that stayed with me cause I used to hang on their every word.

There was this mystique about the guys or women on the radio, but never thought to call a radio station. I’d never expect I would ever see one in a supermarket or at a show unless they were introducing something. So it seemed like, I got on this path maybe accidentally, but, subconsciously I was probably choosing thing.

When I got my first paid gig, it was in Geneva, New York, working overnights and playing music. Not necessarily (what I would) listen to myself, a lot of soft stuff… But I was getting paid to be on the radio.

I just happened to find something early in my career, working at WCMF.

And as time went by, I realized what a good scene I had and what a good deal I had here, especially from a personal lifestyle standpoint. You put down roots, you get married, you have kids. You make a life here. There were some offers out there to go other places, and I just weighed the pros and cons and I chose quality of life a couple of times.

I’ll never regret that decision. My life was here, and I couldn’t be happier about that. And this is where I’ll spend my retirement.

How did you kind of cultivate the voice? Because the radio voice is something that’s close to how you talk, but not quite. It’s not as formal as newspeak, it’s this very kind of conversational media and that takes a long time to figure out how did you kind of come to your voice?

Going back to my influences and listening in New York City, they talked conversationally. The ones that had the “artificial radio voice,” you knew nobody talks like that. When you were a kid and you hear it on the AM radio, you know, it’s cool as hell, but as you get into the profession, (it ages.)

I guess just the situation I had been very comfortable on air and with the people, this thing allows you to be comfortable. I don’t walk around talking like this all the time.

You know, Dan, I talk the way I talk and I just happened to be blessed with a nice resonant voice. People have said it’s calming. And it works for the shift that I was doing. And it was just my voice. I didn’t really cultivate it. I just learned how to be conversational all the time.

The other thing I want to ask you about that’s a bit more radio inside baseball is we were just actually having a conversation in our newsroom, about how the “Two for Tuesday” segment is such a, it’s such a perfect little block of radio. Talk to me about how that was developed. Was that something you worked on?

It has been a feature on WCMF since before I got there. And you’re right, it’s a great day. You get to play a lot of artists, and he gets to play two from wall. And usually the second track is, you know, a little off the beaten path for the most part. It’s just always been one of our most popular features.

When friend Chris Crowley, he was programming at the station for about a half a dozen years or so. One of the first things he did when he got here was clear the slate. He says, “I want to see what works and what doesn’t.” So he took away two for Tuesday and other features that we were doing.

And then he waited and he solicited responses and feedback, and he got it Two for Tuesdays. We went right back in, couple of things, went away. A couple of new things came in and, uh, there, it stays it’s, it remains it’s.

It’s a simple but excellent concept that breaks it up during the week. That’s why we still have it.

industries change, you’ve been in it for a long time. Uh, how has radio changed since you first started?

We all know the only constant is change. We went from turntables to CDs, to hard drives and, all the technology has fostered all these changes. A lot of them good, some with consequences that are not unforeseen or unexpected, the loss of human jobs by automation. It’s just been, again, the changes that we’re seeing, are not unexpected and not a surprise. But the pandemic also ramped up how fast those changes came into play.

Once everybody started working from home, and (when) live bodies started going out the door, because it was able to be automated, and have other people do other shows.

I’ve seen it go from a 24-seven, always staffed, presentation on the radio to what it is now, a couple of live personalities, and automation does the rest. And a lot syndicated shows whether it’s morning, or talk, or afternoon or night… These are all cost cutting measures, and ways for companies to also maximize the money that they do have invested in the personalities that are being syndicated, et cetera.

One of the first things to go with a tightening of budgets and things, and was part-time and weekend positions, and that pretty much eliminated any entry level position for people who were looking to break in. Those positions just started going away and becoming unavailable, and it started happening in pretty much every department.

It’s all based on big business, it’s major commerce, and there’s absolutely no charade about it, to cut costs, they cut people, and they don’t cut services. They have found with the technology to automate it and share it, wherever they need to do it.

What’s really the thing that you miss about working from home compared to being at an office?

I have enjoyed working at home even after the novelty, because I thought: “all right, this will last a year, a couple of months, and then we’ll be back in studio.” And then a return date became an indefinite date.

I miss my coworkers madly. We really have a family of knuckleheads down there and, we all have a place to go. We all fit. And it’s a wonderful, intelligent, creative bunch. And you miss that daily interaction.

We had four radio station, five radio stations in there, and I miss that daily interaction and certainly being able to interact with the audience. I was always on the phone now, you know, it was relegated to social media. It’s just not the same.

It’s not the same as so many calling and me answering, “Hey, how are you doing Dan? Yeah, we’ll play that for you,” as opposed to: “Oh, I didn’t see your request on Facebook from two hours ago.”

So that immediacy, and it felt like there was like a wall in front of us, but it wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t ideal. Certainly after so many years of being in the studio it was different.

But I have to say I enjoyed a lot of things about being home. So certainly my pooch did,

Pretty much this whole time ever since you announced your retirement, you’ve said that this is really a retirement from full-time radio. It’s not necessarily that you’re going to be off the airwaves altogether. What are your immediate plans? Are you going to go back to doing the occasional specialist?

I have a list of everything I plan on doing there. It is nothing! I’m going to do nothing!

Now, let me, let me just be clear. I’m coming back to work on the radio. It wasn’t even on my radar, you know, six months ago, I was just interested in having my contract renewed so I could realize my 40th anniversary.

Then after I got that and things started changing, and there are many personal, as well as professional considerations in my decision, it was not arrived at quickly. It was months and months. And I didn’t make up my mind until Christmas. I said, I’ll get through my 40th anniversary. And we’ll see what happens, but it hadn’t been on my radar to come back and do anything on WCMF. So I’m retiring. I said if I miss being on the air, I might go around to some of the other smaller local stations in town… A weekend shift or something.

But then both my bosses, my general manager, Susan Munn, and my ops manager, Bob Barnett, both said within their first reaction to my announcement: “the door will always remain open for you.” And I was like, “wow, I hadn’t even thought of that because there are things I love doing.”

I’m ready to give up five days a week. I love doing “Breakfast with the Beatles” on Sunday. I love hosting “Alice’s Restaurant” on Thanksgiving. So there is no real reason not to do those. And nothing’s definite and certainly months from now, anything can change.

But the idea I’m thinking about is if at some point, if conditions are right, resuming “Breakfast with the Beatles,” and being the occasional drop-in.

Look all of the big names in the rock format, they’re aging out, and they’re going to be dying, and you’re going to need somebody to eulogize them here. So I’m available for that, I guess, as well. So there’s nothing definite other than the doors open, if I decide I want to do it.

Let’s get to our big three questions here. What makes Rochester such a special place for media broadcasting to live a life? Any chance you have to throw some superlatives at Rochester, now is your chance.

What I usually say is I’m glad I grew up in New York City. I’m glad I don’t live there.

The fact that I’ve stayed here is testament to the city, the surrounding areas, the people, the sports teams… It’s everything, it’s all a big… The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

There are so many parts that make Rochester in my opinion, a great place to live. And here I am. And I plan on staying. This is my entire adult life has been spent in Rochester. Two thirds of my life has been spent at WCMF. So I got no compelling reason to go anywhere.

You’re moving on from full-time radio, but if there was sort of one thing you could look back on and sort of say, this was it, this was the big achievement… What would that one thing be?

40 years, easy, 40 years because of the rarity of it, and how easy it seemed to get to. Not effortlessly… But (with) rarely any bumps. 40 years was just a huge milestone, and that’s what I wanted to get to.

As I mentioned, once I got to that, I said, all bets are off after that. I put in my time in.

If anyone has a passion for radio, and they know that’s something that they want to do, what would your advice for them be?

I hate to say this, but don’t.

It’s a field that is so incredibly hard to get into, and there are hardly any live DJs. Although at the local level in smaller markets, there may still be radio stations. So I shouldn’t say don’t, if that’s what your passion is by all means, pursue it.

But I want people to know that it’s incredibly tough to break into, it is not financially rewarding at the entry level. And the radio business itself is changing.

I would recommend doing communications, but start to look into podcasting, and online streaming, anything that has to do with digital… Because terrestrial radio is probably going to go at some point the way of the dial telephone.

People will be able to have their music wherever they are whenever they want on any device they have. So as dire and as down as that sounds, the radio is completely different than it was when I broke in. It’s not live all the time. And there’s rarely any entry level positions.

